2023 sees U.S. politics awash with chaos
In 2023, American politics was thrown into a maelstrom of chaos and division. The ongoing fight between Democrats and Republicans is fierce, while internal disputes within each party surface periodically.
With ceaseless disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over the federal budget for the new fiscal year, the U.S. federal government was once again on the verge of a shutdown.
Due to deep divisions within the Republican Party, the U.S. House Speaker was ousted. The election of a new speaker failed repeatedly, leading the House into deadlock.
Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump faced a total of 91 charges across four criminal cases; Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and his wife were charged with accepting bribes; and President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was indicted on charges related to guns and taxes.
The escalating chaos in U.S. politics underscores the increasingly evident political polarization fueled by bipartisan confrontations.
