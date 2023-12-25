Home>>
1 killed, several injured in Florida shopping mall shooting
(Xinhua) 10:26, December 25, 2023
WASHINGTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- A shooting at a central Florida shopping mall on Saturday claimed the life of one man and injured several people, according to local police.
The authorities indicated that the victim was deliberately singled out in the attack.
