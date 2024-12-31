4 injured in shootings in downtown Los Angeles: local media

Xinhua) 17:45, December 31, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Four people were injured Monday night in two separate shootings within blocks of each other in downtown Los Angeles, local news outlet reported, citing police.

The first incident was reported just before 9 p.m. local time (0500 GMT Tuesday) at a shopping center, outside of a Target store, reported KABC-TV, the West Coast flagship station of the ABC television network.

When responding officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one of the victims may be a security guard at a business in the area. Both victims were taken to a local hospital and one of them was in critical condition, according to the report.

A manhunt for the suspected gunman was reportedly underway.

Two people were injured in another shooting that happened about 1.6 km from the shopping mall, said the KABC, adding that a man and a woman were both rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The report noted that it's unclear if both incidents are connected.

