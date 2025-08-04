View of Koldeneng in China's Xinjiang
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Tourists pose for photos at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A horse is pictured at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A herd of cattle is pictured at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a sunset view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows spruce trees at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
A tourist takes photos at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a view of Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows spruce trees at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows spruce trees at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)
A horse forages at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
