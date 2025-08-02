We Are China

Wusu City in China's Xinjiang attracts visitors for summer retreats

Xinhua) 13:59, August 02, 2025

Tourists have fun at Foshan National Forest Park in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

Wusu City boasts abundant natural resources, including grasslands, desert poplars, lakes and primeval forests, attracting numerous visitors for summer retreats. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A tourist takes selfies at Foshan National Forest Park in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

Tourists have fun at Foshan National Forest Park in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

Tourists visit a poplar scenic area in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a view of Foshan National Forest Park in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo show a mud volcano scenic area in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo shows a canyon in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

A marmot is pictured at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

Antelopes are pictured at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

A herd of cattle is pictured at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

A woman holding a child is pictured in front of a yurt in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

A marmot is pictured at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

A herd of camels is pictured at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

Horses are pictured at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

Antelopes are pictured at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows a view at a scenic spot in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent days, multiple areas in Xinjiang have experienced sustained high temperatures, prompting residents and tourists to seek relief in cooler scenic spots.

