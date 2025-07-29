Xinjiang's two railway ports see over 10,000 China-Europe freight train trips in 2025

Xinhua) 09:03, July 29, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows a view of the standard-gage yard of Horgos railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

URUMQI, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Alashankou and Horgos, two major railway hubs in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, had recorded a combined total of more than 10,000 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight train trips this year as of Monday, according to China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.

This means that since the beginning of 2025, China-Europe freight trains passing through Xinjiang's two major ports had accounted for over half of China's total -- strongly safeguarding the stability and smooth operation of the global supply chain, the group said.

Alashankou, also known as Alataw Pass, now hosts 124 China-Europe freight train routes, reaching 21 countries, including Germany and Poland. Meanwhile, Horgos railway port operates 89 routes that serve 18 countries and 46 cities and regions abroad.

As of Monday, Alashankou's cargo throughput this year had reached more than 9.77 million tonnes -- up 3.7 percent year on year. Horgos had handled 7.96 million tonnes, a rise of 20.3 percent compared with the same period of 2024, according to the group.

