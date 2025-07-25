View of Karakoram Highway in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:41, July 25, 2025

This photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a view along a section of the Karakoram Highway in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Karakoram Highway, also called the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway, is one of the highest paved roads in the world. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

