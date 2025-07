We Are China

Dancers perform at Cultural Park in Urumqi, NW China

Xinhua) 15:39, July 29, 2025

Dancers perform at the Cultural Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

A dance event was held here Monday, where local residents from different walks of life danced in various styles to showcase mass cultural vitality and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers perform at the Cultural Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

A dance event was held here Monday, where local residents from different walks of life danced in various styles to showcase mass cultural vitality and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers perform at the Cultural Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

A dance event was held here Monday, where local residents from different walks of life danced in various styles to showcase mass cultural vitality and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers perform at the Cultural Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

A dance event was held here Monday, where local residents from different walks of life danced in various styles to showcase mass cultural vitality and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers perform at the Cultural Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

A dance event was held here Monday, where local residents from different walks of life danced in various styles to showcase mass cultural vitality and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers perform at the Cultural Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

A dance event was held here Monday, where local residents from different walks of life danced in various styles to showcase mass cultural vitality and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers perform at the Cultural Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

A dance event was held here Monday, where local residents from different walks of life danced in various styles to showcase mass cultural vitality and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers perform at the Cultural Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025.

A dance event was held here Monday, where local residents from different walks of life danced in various styles to showcase mass cultural vitality and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)