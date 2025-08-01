Intelligent mulberry silk production drives rural revitalization in Wusu, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:52, August 01, 2025

A worker checks silk threads on an automatic reeling machine at the production workshop of a silk textile company in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent years, Wusu City has introduced an intelligent full-industry-chain project for mulberry silk production, by scaling up silkworm breeding and mulberry growing. This initiative aims to optimize the local agricultural structure, boost farmers' income, and drive rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A worker checks silk threads on an automatic reeling machine at the production workshop of a silk textile company in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent years, Wusu City has introduced an intelligent full-industry-chain project for mulberry silk production, by scaling up silkworm breeding and mulberry growing. This initiative aims to optimize the local agricultural structure, boost farmers' income, and drive rural revitalization. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A worker sorts silkworm cocoons at the production workshop of a silk textile company in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent years, Wusu City has introduced an intelligent full-industry-chain project for mulberry silk production, by scaling up silkworm breeding and mulberry growing. This initiative aims to optimize the local agricultural structure, boost farmers' income, and drive rural revitalization. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A worker sorts silkworm cocoons at the production workshop of a silk textile company in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent years, Wusu City has introduced an intelligent full-industry-chain project for mulberry silk production, by scaling up silkworm breeding and mulberry growing. This initiative aims to optimize the local agricultural structure, boost farmers' income, and drive rural revitalization. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

A worker sorts silkworm cocoons at the production workshop of a silk textile company in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent years, Wusu City has introduced an intelligent full-industry-chain project for mulberry silk production, by scaling up silkworm breeding and mulberry growing. This initiative aims to optimize the local agricultural structure, boost farmers' income, and drive rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A worker checks silk threads at the production workshop of a silk textile company in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent years, Wusu City has introduced an intelligent full-industry-chain project for mulberry silk production, by scaling up silkworm breeding and mulberry growing. This initiative aims to optimize the local agricultural structure, boost farmers' income, and drive rural revitalization. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Workers check silk threads on an automatic reeling machine at the production workshop of a silk textile company in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. In recent years, Wusu City has introduced an intelligent full-industry-chain project for mulberry silk production, by scaling up silkworm breeding and mulberry growing. This initiative aims to optimize the local agricultural structure, boost farmers' income, and drive rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

