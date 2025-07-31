In pics: cotton harvester manufacturing workshop in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:52, July 31, 2025

A worker assembles components at the cotton harvester manufacturing workshop of Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. Founded in Xinjiang's Wusu City in 2009, Boshiran has developed more than 30 models of agricultural machinery including cotton planters, sprayers, and harvesters, which cover the entire cycle of cotton farming.

Self-manufactured components account for more than 90 percent in the products Boshiran is making at its subsidiaries across Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows cotton harvesters at Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)



A drone photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows workers assembling components at the cotton harvester manufacturing workshop of Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)



This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows cotton harvesters at Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)



A worker delivers components at the cotton harvester manufacturing workshop of Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)



A worker assembles components at the cotton harvester manufacturing workshop of Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)



A worker conducts product quality check at the cotton harvester manufacturing workshop of Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)



A worker delivers components at the cotton harvester manufacturing workshop of Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)



A worker welds components at the cotton harvester manufacturing workshop of Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)



This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows cotton harvesters at Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Wusu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)



