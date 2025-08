We Are China

Tianjin upgrades lighting installations alongside Haihe River

Xinhua) 08:55, August 04, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- To improve its urban landscape at night, Tianjin has upgraded the lighting installations for 216 buildings, 13 bridges, 8.2 kilometers of riverbanks and 7 piers along the Haihe River so far in 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows cruise ships sailing on the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River near the Tianjin Railway Station in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows cruise ships sailing on the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows cruise ships sailing on the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River near the Tianjin Railway Station in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a night view along the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

