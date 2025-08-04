Chengdu World Games arrival and departure services in full operation

Singapore's floorball team members pose for a photo after arriving at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport for the 12th World Games on Aug. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Bian Siqi)

CHENGDU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The arrival and departure services for the 12th World Games in Chengdu has commenced full operation.

Starting from Sunday midnight, the Chengdu World Games Official Accreditation Center officially commenced operation, initiating the arrival and departure clearance services for the Games.

As flight 3U3920 landed at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in the early morning on Sunday, a group of 30 Singaporean floorball athletes arrived, becoming the first batch of athletes to arrive in the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province for the World Games. Also on the same flight were five team officials and an International Federation official. Groups from Switzerland, among others, are also expected to arrive on Sunday.

A Chengdu Customs officer (2nd L) guides Singapore's floorball team members through the dedicated channel for the 12th World Games. (Photo courtesy of Chengdu Customs)

The Accreditation Center has established the arrival and departure clearance service areas at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport and Chengdu East Railway Station for the guidance, inquiries and other tasks.

"Chengdu Customs has set up dedicated channels as one of the convenient clearance measures for personnel and materials related to the World Games," said Peng Yun, an officer of Chengdu Customs.

Visiting Chengdu for the first time, Singaporean floorball player Ong Swee Ling felt that customs clearance and baggage claim at the airport were very smooth and convenient. She hopes that she can do her best at the World Games and enjoy herself in the next few days in Chengdu.

"Our team is very much looking forward to the competition in Chengdu. Many team members hope to see giant pandas in Chengdu and taste authentic hotpot," said Singapore's floorball team coach Tan Yi Ru.

The arrival and departure services of the World Games will run until August 18, with over 5,000 Games-related personnel expected to clear customs during this period.

