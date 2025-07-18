In pics: oath-taking ceremony of 2025 Chengdu World Games
Gong Tao, Chinese ambassador to Hungary, speaks during the oath-taking ceremony of the 2025 Chengdu World Games participants in Budapest, Hungary on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Athletes take their oath during the oath-taking ceremony of the 2025 Chengdu World Games participants in Budapest, Hungary on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Artists perform during the oath-taking ceremony of the 2025 Chengdu World Games participants in Budapest, Hungary on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Janos Meszaros, president of the Hungarian Competitive Sport Federation, speaks during the oath-taking ceremony of the 2025 Chengdu World Games participants in Budapest, Hungary on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Adam Schmidt, state secretary for sports of Hungary, speaks during the oath-taking ceremony of the 2025 Chengdu World Games participants in Budapest, Hungary on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

