World's first torch for World Games unveiled in Chengdu, showcasing ancient Shu civilization

People's Daily Online) 09:09, February 28, 2025

Photo shows the world's first-ever torch for The World Games 2025 Chengdu unveiled in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Chengdu municipal committee)

The torch for The World Games (TWG) 2025 Chengdu made its spectacular debut on the morning of Feb. 27, 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, marking the first-ever torch in the history of the TWG.

Dubbed "Zhu Meng," literally meaning "Dream of Bamboo," the torch carries a clever double meaning in Chinese that also suggests "chasing dreams." Its design masterfully incorporates core concepts including the ancient Shu civilization, the park city development concept, pioneering innovation, and diverse perspectives, cleverly conveying TWG principles and telling China's stories through its shape, colors, and decorative patterns. All these elements echo the torch relay slogan: "Lighting Dreams with The World Games."

Standing 72 centimeters tall, the torch is inspired by the iconic bronze standing figure unearthed from the Sanxingdui Ruins, blended with bamboo joint elements. This fusion highlights the time-honored Chinese civilization and symbolizes the enduring spirit of athleticism. The torch's top features two elegantly outstretched bamboo leaves resembling open arms, showcasing China's open and inclusive attitude and Chengdu's hospitality toward the world.

The torch's color scheme is predominantly green and silver, with green representing TWG 2025 Chengdu's commitment to low-carbon concepts and silver symbolizing technology, innovation, speed, and power. The torch symbolizes China's persistent pursuit of environmental sustainability and innovation, as well as its efforts to join hands with the world toward a shared future.

The torch's decorative patterns showcase exceptional craftsmanship, featuring the logo and mascots of TWG 2025 Chengdu. Its flame outlet draws inspiration from the sun-shaped crown of a bronze standing figure from the Jinsha Site, the epicenter of the ancient Shu Kingdom.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)