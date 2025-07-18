SW China's Chengdu builds China's first professional competition venue for fistball's World Games debut

People's Daily Online) 09:11, July 18, 2025

Photo shows the venue for the fistball competition at the World Games 2025, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 7 to 17 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Shuyu)

The host city of the World Games 2025, Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is all set for the debut of the traditional European team sport fistball.

According to the Organizing Committee of The World Games 2025 Chengdu, the competition venue in a park in Tianfu New Area of the city has completed the installation of the country's first natural turf field built to meet international standards for professional fistball matches, aiming to provide a world-class arena for athletes.

From grass seed selection to daily maintenance, the field was developed in strict accordance with international benchmarks, marking a significant step forward as the first dedicated fistball venue of its kind in China.

As a newly added sport in the World Games lineup, fistball enriches the diversity of the event. The sport emphasizes teamwork and features fast-paced, over-the-net rallies that are both intense and entertaining.

By hosting the matches in the open, green setting of the park, the organizing committee intends to enable the public to experience the sport's unique appeal up close.

A fistball player demonstrates a move at the venue for the fistball competition at the World Games 2025, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 7 to 17 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Shuyu)

Fistball players demonstrate moves at the venue for the fistball competition at the World Games 2025, which is scheduled to take place from August 7 to 17 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Sun Shuyu)

Syukri (left), a foreign editor with People's Daily Online, learns to play fistball. (Photo by Sun Shuyu/People's Daily Online)

Syukri (left), a foreign editor with People's Daily Online, practices fistball. (Photo by Sun Shuyu/People's Daily Online)

