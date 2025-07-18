Architectural marvel becomes community sports hub as Chengdu prepares for World Games 2025
The World Games 2025 will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from Aug. 7 to 17, and the city is already buzzing with sports fever.
The Xicun Courtyard, completed in 2014, is not only known for its distinctive architectural design, but has also become a landmark that blends aesthetic innovation with the public's passion for fitness.
This vibrant complex features a running track on the top of it, stretching approximately 1.6 kilometers. This thoughtfully designed track has become a daily destination for runners and walking enthusiasts alike.
Meanwhile, the sunken football and basketball courts within the complex stay lively year-round, drawing in fitness lovers of all ages and fostering a vibrant, citywide enthusiasm for sports ahead of the World Games.
Photos
Related Stories
- World Games 2025 hits 30-day countdown
- Chengdu 2025 World Games medal design unveiled
- Your 5-minute primer on The World Games 2025 Chengdu
- World's first torch for World Games unveiled in Chengdu, showcasing ancient Shu civilization
- Torch named "Zhu Meng" (Dream of Bamboo) of World Games 2025 released
- One-year countdown ceremony held for World Games 2025 in Chengdu
- 73 countries and regions confirm participation in 6th TAFISA World Games
- China snatches 18 swimming golds to spearhead Military World Games
- Chinese Olympic Committee members arrive in Taiwan for World Games
- First mainland team arrives in Taiwan for World Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.