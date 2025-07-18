Architectural marvel becomes community sports hub as Chengdu prepares for World Games 2025

People's Daily Online) 10:01, July 18, 2025

The World Games 2025 will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from Aug. 7 to 17, and the city is already buzzing with sports fever.

The Xicun Courtyard, completed in 2014, is not only known for its distinctive architectural design, but has also become a landmark that blends aesthetic innovation with the public's passion for fitness.

This vibrant complex features a running track on the top of it, stretching approximately 1.6 kilometers. This thoughtfully designed track has become a daily destination for runners and walking enthusiasts alike.

Meanwhile, the sunken football and basketball courts within the complex stay lively year-round, drawing in fitness lovers of all ages and fostering a vibrant, citywide enthusiasm for sports ahead of the World Games.

