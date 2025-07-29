Chinese delegation's launch ceremony for upcoming 2025 Chengdu World Games held in Beijing
This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows the view of the Chinese delegation's launch ceremony for the upcoming 2025 Chengdu World Games in Beijing, capital of China. China unveiled a 489-member delegation, including 321 athletes. The team will compete in 152 events across 28 sports, marking China's largest participation in the history of the Games. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Zhong Qixin, head coach of China's sport climbing team, delivers a speech at the Chinese delegation's launch ceremony for the upcoming 2025 Chengdu World Games in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2025.
Gong Li, a karateka, delivers a speech at the Chinese delegation's launch ceremony for the upcoming 2025 Chengdu World Games in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2025.
Ai Xinliang, a para archer, delivers a speech at the Chinese delegation's launch ceremony for the upcoming 2025 Chengdu World Games in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2025.
