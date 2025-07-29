China to send largest-ever delegation to 2025 Chengdu World Games

July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday unveiled a 489-member delegation, including 321 athletes, for the upcoming 2025 Chengdu World Games.

The team will compete in 152 events across 28 sports, marking China's largest participation in the history of the Games. This year also marks the first inclusion of para-athletes in the delegation.

As the highest-level international multi-sport event outside the Olympic Games, the 12th edition of the World Games will be held in Chengdu from August 7 to 17. It will be the first time the event is hosted on the Chinese mainland.

The 2025 Games will feature 34 sports, 60 disciplines, and 256 events. China will make its debut in 12 sports, including floorball, cheerleading, flying disc, and powerboating.

At the delegation's launch ceremony, officials emphasized the mission to "glorify the nation," calling on athletes to deliver top performances while adhering to principles of "zero appearance of doping" and "zero controversy in sportsmanship."

Zhong Qixin, head coach of China's sport climbing team and a former gold medalist in men's speed climbing at the eighth World Games, expressed high expectations for the home event.

"We hope to achieve good results at our home event. We aim to focus on ourselves and showcase our skills to the world. We also hope that international athletes and coaches will perform well and enjoy the food and the competition here," he said.

Ai Xinliang, a para archer, called the World Games "a new challenge."

"Every match feels like the Olympics to me," said Ai. "This time, competing on the same arena as able-bodied athletes will allow me to experience different emotions. There will certainly be difficulties, but I am mentally prepared and have trained thoroughly before the event," he added.

