Torch relay for World Games debuts in China, tracing cultural landmarks

Xinhua) 15:44, July 26, 2025

Photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the site of the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

CHENGDU, July 26 (Xinhua) -- As a soft breeze drifted through the morning air, the torch relay for the World Games was held for the first time in the event's history on Saturday, launching from the iconic Sanxingdui archaeological site in southwest China's Sichuan Province and tracing a route through major landmarks of Chinese civilization.

Under the theme "Lighting Dreams with The World Games," the ceremonial flame was kindled at the sacrificial altar of the Sanxingdui Museum, a cradle of early civilization along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

The ceremonial flame was ceremoniously collected by Xiao Xianjin, former director of the Sanxingdui Museum, and Zhu Zhangyi, director of the Jinsha Site Museum, using a sustainable technique that harnesses solar power and transforms it into fire -- a fusion of ancient heritage and modern innovation.

The flame was then carefully transferred into a specially designed safety lantern by the flame escort team to ensure its continuous burning throughout the relay.

During the torch-lighting ceremony, Wang Xiaohui, secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee, and Shi Xiaolin, governor of Sichuan Province and chairperson of the organizing committee for the World Games 2025 Chengdu, jointly conducted the ceremonial flame presentation and lit the main cauldron.

The torch was then handed to the first torchbearer -- Huang Zhangjiayang, a Chengdu native and gold medalist in group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.

Huang set off holding the torch named "Zhumeng" (meaning "Bamboo Dream"), whose design draws inspiration from the iconic bronze standing figure of Sanxingdui and the symbolic virtue of bamboo in Chinese culture.

Spanning three cities -- Chengdu, Deyang and Meishan -- the relay route connected six major cultural landmarks, including Sanxingdui, Jinsha, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Wuhou Shrine, Meishan San Su Shrine Museum and Xinglong Lake Wetland Park.

Each stop along the route symbolized a facet of Chinese culture, from ancient civilization and ecological awareness to national spirit and international friendship, while also paying tribute to the enduring spirit of sportsmanship, showcasing the rich heritage and values the host city brings to the global stage.

The torchbearer lineup featured 120 individuals from around the world and various walks of life, including Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration program; famous Chinese actor Jackie Chan; Olympic table tennis champion Ma Long; panda conservation expert James Edward Ayala; lifestyle vlogger and cultural heritage promoter Li Ziqi; as well as students and grassroots workers.

Around 150 people, including representatives of the International World Games Association, China's national sports authority, regional officials from Sichuan and Chongqing, and members of the public, attended the inaugural ceremony.

The route was met with cheers and celebration as the torch made its way across the symbolic cultural corridor. The event will conclude around 8 p.m., when the final torchbearer returns the flame to the main stage for a closing ceremony.

Photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the site of the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Wu Weiren holds the torch during the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the flame collection ceremony of the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the flame of the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

