Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty

Xinhua) 09:21, July 31, 2025

A passenger aircraft of Air China carring out the inaugural flight from Beijing to Almaty arrives at the Almaty International Airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 30, 2025. Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

ALMATY, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight.

The new round-trip services, operated under flight numbers CA799 and CA800, run every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using Boeing 737 aircraft.

The new route will serve as an air bridge between the two cities, said Chen Zhaozhen, general manager of Air China's Almaty office, adding that the route is expected to elevate economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges and tourism between China and Kazakhstan to a new level.

Galiya Toxeitova, head of the Tourism Department of Almaty, expressed confidence that the new route will provide greater convenience for travel between the two countries.

Looking ahead, she expressed hope to expand cooperation and increase the number of direct flights, bringing greater benefits to travelers and injecting new momentum into regional economic development.

Stewardesses carring out the inaugural flight from Beijing to Almaty are greeted at the Almaty International Airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 30, 2025. Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A passenger of the new air route between Beijing and Almaty walks out of the cabin at the Almaty International Airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 30, 2025. Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

People in traditional Kazakh costume stand in front of posters of new air route between Beijing and Almaty at the Almaty International Airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 30, 2025. Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Posters of new air route between Beijing and Almaty are seen at the Almaty International Airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 30, 2025. Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Poster of new air route between Beijing and Almaty is seen at the Almaty International Airport in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 30, 2025. Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)