China Eastern Airlines launches Shanghai-Copenhagen route

Xinhua) 11:00, July 18, 2025

A plane of China Eastern Airlines receives a water cannon salute at the Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 17, 2025. China Eastern Airlines on Thursday launched a new direct route between China's Shanghai and Denmark's Copenhagen, strengthening air connectivity between the two countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines on Thursday launched a new direct route between China's Shanghai and Denmark's Copenhagen, strengthening air connectivity between the two countries.

An Airbus A330 aircraft landed at Copenhagen Airport at 7 p.m. local time, where it was greeted with a traditional water salute. After two hours, the return flight departed Copenhagen, carrying over 250 passengers back to Shanghai.

A ceremony was held at Copenhagen Airport's terminal to celebrate the inaugural flight. China Eastern Airlines prepared special commemorative gifts for passengers on both the outbound and return journeys.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng said the new route creates another "air bridge" between China and Denmark, helping to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and promote business exchanges and collaboration.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The new route will initially operate three flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Starting Sept. 24, the service will expand to four weekly flights, adding a flight on Wednesdays.

Passengers queue to board the Flight MU708 to Shanghai of China at the Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 17, 2025. China Eastern Airlines on Thursday launched a new direct route between China's Shanghai and Denmark's Copenhagen, strengthening air connectivity between the two countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

A plane of China Eastern Airlines arrives at the Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 17, 2025. China Eastern Airlines on Thursday launched a new direct route between China's Shanghai and Denmark's Copenhagen, strengthening air connectivity between the two countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

Passengers queue to board the Flight MU708 to Shanghai of China at the Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 17, 2025. China Eastern Airlines on Thursday launched a new direct route between China's Shanghai and Denmark's Copenhagen, strengthening air connectivity between the two countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)