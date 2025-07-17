New air route launched to link China's Xi'an with Central Asia

XI'AN, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A direct flight route linking Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, was launched on Wednesday as an Airbus A320 carrying 137 passengers departed from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport.

Operated by China Eastern Airlines under flight numbers MU855 and MU856, the round-trip service runs on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights depart Xi'an at 12:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and are scheduled to arrive in Tashkent at 2:50 p.m. local time. The return flight departs Tashkent at 4:10 p.m. local time and arrives in Xi'an at 12:05 a.m. (Beijing Time) the following day.

This new route adds to the growing air links between China and Central Asia, following the implementation of a mutual visa exemption agreement between China and Uzbekistan on June 1. The route is expected to further facilitate bilateral trade and cultural exchanges.

The Xi'an-Tashkent service is China Eastern Airlines' fifth international route launched from Xi'an this year, expanding its international network from the city to 17 destinations.

