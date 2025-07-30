Lhasa's mountain landscapes flourish in green

July 30, 2025 By Xu Yuyao, He Jiahao ( People's Daily

Photo shows the Lhalu Wetland in the northern suburb of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang autonomous region. (Photo/Ai Jiaxian)

This year has witnessed a significant transformation in the vegetation coverage encircling Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang autonomous region, located at an average altitude of 3,650 meters.

From the vantage point of the iconic Potala Palace, the hills flanking the Lhasa River are now adorned with vibrant greenery. During summer months, the southern and northern mountain of Lhasa are clothed in lush vegetation, attracting numerous visitors who like to stroll through the verdant scenery, frequently pausing to capture photographic moments.

Mejor, a forest maintenance worker in the ecological restoration area of the Lhalu Wetland on the northern mountains of Lhasa, still remembers the first tree he planted: a Chinese scholar tree. However, initial confidence was scarce among the workers.

In his memory, the southern and northern mountains presented a persistently barren visage. "Can trees even survive up there?" He and his colleagues frequently questioned in those early stages of the project.

Ensuring sapling survival rates required scientifically selecting appropriate species. Following extensive field research, the project team identified 12 native species renowned for cold and drought resistance. Today, those carefully selected varieties now blanket the once-barren slopes.

"In recent years, vegetation coverage in the mountainous areas surrounding Lhasa has markedly increased, paralleled by a resurgence in wildlife," said Kelsang Norbu, head of Lhasa's forestry and grassland bureau.

Since the official launch of a greening project for the southern and northern mountains, over 1.079 million mu (about 71,93 hectares) of forests have been planted, with more than 120 million seedlings taking root. Norbu further indicated that the overall survival rate of these seedlings exceeds 85 percent.

Photo shows a view of the Potala Palace from the Dzongyab Lukhang Park in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang autonomous region. (Photo/Urgyen Tsering)

Notable wildlife such as red deer, bharal, foxes, wolves, and macaques have returned to the area. The project has not only improved the ecological environment but also enhanced biodiversity, creating a more livable natural space for both residents and tourists.

"The first tree I planted has grown over seven meters tall," Mejor said. "I often wonder how big it'll be when our children come to see it one day."

Beyond cultivating trees, the project has yielded significant expertise. Gesturing toward freshly planted saplings on a nearby slope, Norbu explained that over the past three years, the team has developed a comprehensive system of techniques encompassing seedling selection, cultivation, planting and maintenance. "We're now working with universities to standardize and replicate these practices in other regions," he said.

Maintaining this burgeoning green cover presents considerable challenges. Workers navigate narrow mountain footpaths, and steeper sections require scrambling on all fours. Tsering Baxi, part of the maintenance team for the No. 2 restoration zone of the southern and northern mountains greening project in Nyangrain Valley, Chengguan district of Lhasa, has traversed such paths for four years.

Workers excavate tree pits in rocky slopes - where shovel often strikes solid bedrock, and carry soil uphill in baskets. During initial phases, watering even required manually hauling hoses up mountainsides.

Photo shows a section of the Beijing-Xizang Expressway in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang autonomous region. (Photo/Zhao Qirui)

Technological advancements, however, have recently alleviated the burden. "Now, a drone can deliver soil directly to the hillside in one minute," Tsering Baxi said. "This method is not only substantially faster but also significantly safer."

The project also employs smart water-saving irrigation systems, improving water efficiency and protecting soil structure from saturation-related degradation.

So far, the project has created more than 9 million job opportunities, contributing to income growth exceeding 2.9 billion yuan ($404.12 million). This confluence of ecological enhancement and socioeconomic support epitomizes a dual-win situation: promoting environmental restoration while bolstering livelihoods, expanding green coverage while boosting sustainable development.

Nearly 40 tree species have been planted in the Lhasa Liangdao Ecological Park, where landscaping workers nurture young trees with meticulous care, akin to tending children, ensuring their robust growth in the challenging high-altitude climate of the Qinghai-Xizang plateau.

Southern Mountain Park, located on the southern bank of the Lhasa River, has become a popular urban destination. With its dense forest cover and year-round scenic beauty, the park now receives 3,000 to 5,000 visitors daily, and as many as 18,000 during public holidays. It has become a multifunctional space integrating recreation, tourism, and fitness.

Today, Lhasa's residents now inhabit an environment characterized by expanding verdure. The city administers 13 nature reserves, covering a total area of 818,900 hectares. This year, plans are underway to build 19 new ecological corridors and upgrade six pocket parks.

"Ecological improvement elevates quality of life," said Donqa, a senior citizen in Lhasa. "We've all become more mindful of the plants around us, wanting this greenery to stay and brighten our lives for years to come."

The project's long-term ecological benefits are becoming increasingly evident. Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance regional ecosystem. Preliminary estimates suggest that it will increase annual water retention capacity by about 49.8 million tons, capture 229,100 tons of carbon dioxide, release 193,000 tons of oxygen, preserve 27,100 tons of soil nutrients, and generate an estimated annual ecological value of 1.485 billion yuan.

