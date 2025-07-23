Wetland scenery near Mapam Yumco Lake in China's Xizang
This aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the scenery of a wetland near Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
This aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a herd of yaks in a wetland near Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a herd of yaks in a wetland near Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a herd of yaks in a wetland near Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
Photos
