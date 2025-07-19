Achievement made on repairing of Pattra-leaf Scriptures in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 13:54, July 19, 2025

A member of an expert team on experimental repairing of Pattra-leaf Scriptures grinds pigments for repairing at Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

Pattra-leaf Scriptures, or scriptures written on pattra leaves (often in Sanskrit), is important reference documents for research on the cultural broadcasting and history of south and central Asia. Their contents not only cover Buddhism classics, but also relate to cultures, arts, philosophy, medical science and astronomy.

The Potala Palace houses nearly 40,000 collections of ancient books and documents in multiple languages. Among the most significant collections are scriptures written on around 30,000 pattra leaves, which, however, have posed for great challenges for repairing due to long time of wearing.

In 2018, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH) started the protection project for ancient documents such as Pattra-leaf Scriptures at Potala Palace. After several years of researches and exploration, experts have made achievement on the repairing of Pattra-leaf Scriptures, discovering the right pattra materials for fixing, ways of making adhesives and colour repairing.

