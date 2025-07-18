Scenery of Zhaxi island scenic area of Nam Co, world's highest saltwater lake in SW China's Xizang

July 18, 2025

Tourists pose for photos in Zhaxi island scenic area of Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows the scenery of Zhaxi island scenic area of Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

