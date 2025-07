We Are China

City view of Qamdo City, SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:25, July 16, 2025

People perform Reba Dance in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a night market in Qamdo City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Citizens relax at a square in Qamdo City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a view of Qamdo City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2023 shows salt fields in Naxi Ethnic Township of Markam County in the city of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Citizens have fun at a square in Qamdo City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A trainee works on a Thangka painting at a cultural center in Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

