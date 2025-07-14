Xizang capital launches battery-swap new energy taxis

Xinhua) 15:56, July 14, 2025

LHASA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, launched its first batch of battery-swap new energy taxis this past weekend, with 320 vehicles officially entering operation.

The taxis feature advanced battery-swap technology, allowing a full battery replacement in just three minutes, according to the city's road transport administration.

The battery packs provide a range of over 500 kilometers per charge. The vehicles support four energy replenishment modes, including 40-second battery swap, 30-minute fast charging, 7-kW home charging, and 2-kW slow charging.

Following the deployment of Xizang's first batch of battery-swap new energy taxis in the region's Nyingchi city at the end of 2024, Lhasa's latest initiative further expands the coverage of new energy vehicles in Xizang, said Balo, director of the administration.

"The operation of these taxis will enhance the city's green image and provide citizens and tourists with higher-quality travel services," added Balo.

Chang Haizeng, a taxi driver from north China's Hebei Province, drove a passenger to Yamdrok Lake near Lhasa. Having worked in Lhasa for a decade, Chang said: "The new energy taxi is a lot better in terms of operation, and the three-minute battery swap allows me to serve more passengers."

"I usually travel in fuel-powered vehicles. But I found this electric one spacious, clean and odorless. Overall, the experience was quite comfortable," Wangdrak, a local resident, said.

