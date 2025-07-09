All affected in Xizang relocated safely after flash floods hit China-Nepal border port

Xinhua) 15:58, July 09, 2025

LHASA, July 9 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 people, including many Nepali nationals, have been safely relocated after flash floods swept through Gyirong County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The flash floods struck the Gyirong Port area along the China-Nepal border at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, leaving 11 people missing on the Chinese side. Authorities in Xizang swiftly mobilized emergency teams, and search and rescue operations are underway in full swing.

Those relocated include 90 Nepali businesspeople and workers, 46 local villagers, 61 construction workers, 11 merchants, two tourists, and staff from the customs, inspection office and management committee.

All evacuees have been properly accommodated with full access to basic necessities, and further support efforts are underway.

