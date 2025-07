Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visits Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:51, July 02, 2025

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visits Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 1, 2025. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po on Tuesday visited Jokhang Temple, the most revered monastery in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po is greeted by monks at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 1, 2025. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po on Tuesday visited Jokhang Temple, the most revered monastery in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po leads a sutra chanting ceremony at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 1, 2025. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po on Tuesday visited Jokhang Temple, the most revered monastery in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

