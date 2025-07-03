China Buddhist association issues statement on 14th Dalai Lama's reincarnation claims

Xinhua) 15:06, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Buddhist Association of China on Thursday issued a statement on the recent claims of the 14th Dalai Lama regarding his reincarnation. The following is the full text of the statement:

The 14th Dalai Lama recently released the so-called "Statement Affirming the Continuation of the Institution of Dalai Lama," once again violating the precepts and making false claims regarding his own reincarnation.

Starting from the 5th Dalai Lama, all successive Dalai Lamas have been conferred by the central government, which is the source of the religious status and historical legitimacy of Dalai Lama's title.

The central government has the right to make the final decision on the reincarnation, which is by no means subject to the 14th Dalai Lama's individual discretion.

Throughout the historical process of the searches for the spiritual successors of Dalai Lamas, a complete set of traditional religious rituals and historical conventions has been developed.

Since the establishment of the lot-drawing ceremony from the golden urn, the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama has required adherence to the "drawing lots from the golden urn" procedure, with the selected candidate subject to approval by China's central government. This process is the only way for the candidate to earn public credibility and religious authority.

Moreover, the National Religious Affairs Administration has issued the Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism, which strictly govern all reincarnation procedures for Living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama.

