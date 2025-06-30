Xizang's live-streaming e-commerce retail sales surge in first five months

Xinhua) 15:45, June 30, 2025

LHASA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Retail sales of live-streaming e-commerce in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region reached 4.27 billion yuan (about 596.49 million U.S. dollars) from January to May this year, according to local authorities.

The retail sales increased 39.45 percent year on year, with a sales volume of nearly 16.81 million items, the regional commerce department announced last week.

The number of people engaged in e-commerce in the region exceeded 70,000 by May this year, said Chen Jun, head of the department. "Live-streaming e-commerce in Xizang has helped distinctive plateau products reach domestic and global markets," Chen added.

The region is upgrading e-commerce logistics infrastructure, cultivating live-streaming talent, and supporting e-commerce firms in brand-building and standardization efforts, Chen added.

