Preliminary exam for highest Tibetan Buddhism degree held in Xizang

Xinhua) 10:15, July 16, 2025

A preliminary examination for the Geshe Lharampa is held at the Ganden Monastery in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 15, 2025. A total of 13 monks from multiple monasteries are in the process of completing a preliminary examination for the Geshe Lharampa, the highest academic degree in the exoteric teachings of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism. Geshe Lharampa, which means "intellectual" in the Tibetan language, is the equivalent of a doctoral degree in modern education. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

LHASA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 13 monks from multiple monasteries are in the process of completing a preliminary examination for the Geshe Lharampa, the highest academic degree in the exoteric teachings of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism.

Geshe Lharampa, which means "intellectual" in the Tibetan language, is the equivalent of a doctoral degree in modern education.

The preliminary exam is being held at Gandan Temple in Lhasa, the capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The examination began on July 12 and will run until July 19.

These monks will first participate in debates concerning Buddhist scriptures, followed by a theoretical examination.

An assessment committee will review and rank performances in the debates and theoretical exam to finalize a list of those eligible for the 2026 Geshe Lharampa examination.

According to data from the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China, a total of 202 Tibetan Buddhist monks have been awarded the degree of Geshe Lharampa since 2004.

