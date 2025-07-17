Tibetan opera promoted in Namling County, China's Xizang

Child actors perform Tibetan opera at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025. Tibetan opera, an olden art that boasts a history of over six centuries, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. Namling County has stepped up in recent years to further popularize this art by regularly staging plays in the neighborhoods and training more professional performers. To date, the county is home to 29 folk Tibetan opera troupes including 876 practitioners, in addition to a 32-strong children's troupe at an average age of 9. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People watch Tibetan opera performance at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

Child actors perform Tibetan opera at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

Child actors get ready to perform Tibetan opera at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

Actors of a folk Tibetan opera troupe perform at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

People watch Tibetan opera performance at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

Actors of a folk Tibetan opera troupe perform at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

Actors of a folk Tibetan opera troupe perform at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

Child actors get ready to perform Tibetan opera at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

People watch Tibetan opera performance at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

People watch Tibetan opera performance at a park in Namling County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 16, 2025.

