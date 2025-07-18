We Are China

'Community Care Center' brings warmth to villagers along Lhasa River

Ecns.cn) 13:56, July 18, 2025

Volunteers chat with elderly people at the Wellness Center in Sanyou Village, Qushui County, Lhasa City, Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Sanyou Village is the first relocated poverty alleviation resettlement village in Xizang, where the Wellness Center was established with aid funds from Jiangsu Province to meet the needs of elderly care and child care. The project has promoted local employment and improved the living quality of the elderly and children.

Children play at the Wellness Center in Sanyou Village, Qushui County, Lhasa City, Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

A photo of the Wellness Center in Sanyou Village, Qushui County, Lhasa City, Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Elderly people enjoy leisure and entertainment at the Wellness Center in Sanyou Village, Qushui County, Lhasa City, Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Elderly people experience massage chairs at the Wellness Center in Sanyou Village, Qushui County, Lhasa City, Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Village doctors and volunteers measure blood pressure for elderly people at the Wellness Center in Sanyou Village, Qushui County, Lhasa City, Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)