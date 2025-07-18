In pics: cookware company in China's Xizang

A staff member assembles a teapot at a cookware company in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025. Daily cooking is a major issue for residents of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which has an average altitude of over 4,000 meters. Water boils at relatively low temperature due to the low air pressure there, making pressure cookers a necessity.

However, conventional pressure cookers are simple in functionality but difficult to operate, and any misuse may do harm to the users. To this end, local manufacturers have developed various models of easy-to-use pressure cookware tailored to people's diversified needs in plateau areas. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

This photo shows products made for plateau areas at a cookware company in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

This photo shows products made for plateau areas at a cookware company in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

This photo shows products made for plateau areas at a cookware company in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

A staff member displays a kettle at a cookware company in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 17, 2025.

