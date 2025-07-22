In pics: "three-color lake" in Banbar County, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 10:59, July 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows a Guozhuang dance performance on a sightseeing platform by the "three-color lake" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The "three-color lake," covering an area of about 150,000 square meters, comprises three hill-separated ponds which display three distinct colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows the "three-color lake" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The "three-color lake," covering an area of about 150,000 square meters, comprises three hill-separated ponds which display three distinct colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Dancers perform on a sightseeing platform by the "three-color lake" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 20, 2025. The "three-color lake," covering an area of about 150,000 square meters, comprises three hill-separated ponds which display three distinct colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

