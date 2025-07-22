In pics: "three-color lake" in Banbar County, China's Xizang
An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows a Guozhuang dance performance on a sightseeing platform by the "three-color lake" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The "three-color lake," covering an area of about 150,000 square meters, comprises three hill-separated ponds which display three distinct colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows the "three-color lake" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The "three-color lake," covering an area of about 150,000 square meters, comprises three hill-separated ponds which display three distinct colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows the "three-color lake" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The "three-color lake," covering an area of about 150,000 square meters, comprises three hill-separated ponds which display three distinct colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Dancers perform on a sightseeing platform by the "three-color lake" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 20, 2025. The "three-color lake," covering an area of about 150,000 square meters, comprises three hill-separated ponds which display three distinct colors due to their varying depths and sediments. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's SOEs to invest over 317 billion yuan for Xizang's development
- Xizang ramps up plateau ecosystem preservation
- Scenery of Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Nagqu City, China's Xizang
- Traditional Dakpo Axie dance performed at scenic area in Nagqu City, China's Xizang
- Medical aids from Liaoning improve local medical treatment level in SW China's Xizang
- Conservation measures help Tibetan antelope migrate in SW China's Xizang
- Achievement made on repairing of Pattra-leaf Scriptures in China's Xizang
- 'Community Care Center' brings warmth to villagers along Lhasa River
- In pics: cookware company in China's Xizang
- Scenery of Zhaxi island scenic area of Nam Co, world's highest saltwater lake in SW China's Xizang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.