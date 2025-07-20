Medical aids from Liaoning improve local medical treatment level in SW China's Xizang
Doctor Tian Congliang (C) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University discusses a premature baby case with his colleagues at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Doctor Tian Congliang (front) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University discusses a premature baby case with his colleagues at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Doctor Tian Congliang (L) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University discusses a medical treatment plan with his colleague at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Doctor Tian Congliang (2nd L) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University discusses a premature baby case with his colleagues at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a general view of Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Doctor Tian Congliang (2nd L) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University examines a patient at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
Related Stories
- Conservation measures help Tibetan antelope migrate in SW China's Xizang
- Achievement made on repairing of Pattra-leaf Scriptures in China's Xizang
- 'Community Care Center' brings warmth to villagers along Lhasa River
- In pics: cookware company in China's Xizang
- Scenery of Zhaxi island scenic area of Nam Co, world's highest saltwater lake in SW China's Xizang
- Tibetan opera promoted in Namling County, China's Xizang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.