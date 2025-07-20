Medical aids from Liaoning improve local medical treatment level in SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 11:21, July 20, 2025

Doctor Tian Congliang (C) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University discusses a premature baby case with his colleagues at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Doctor Tian Congliang (front) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University discusses a premature baby case with his colleagues at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Doctor Tian Congliang (L) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University discusses a medical treatment plan with his colleague at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Doctor Tian Congliang (2nd L) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University discusses a premature baby case with his colleagues at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a general view of Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Doctor Tian Congliang (2nd L) from the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University examines a patient at Nagqu Renmin Hospital in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Since 2016, Liaoning Province has sent 150 medical experts in 9 batches to Nagqu. They have contributed to the training of 225 local medical staff members and the improvement of local medical treatment level. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

