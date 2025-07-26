In pics: sea buckthorn forest in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 14:12, July 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows the sea buckthorn forest recognised by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) as the largest one of its kind in Longzi County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. With an average elevation of over 3,800 meters, Longzi County is noted for its frigid and arid climate. The river valley of Longzi was still barren and plagued by severe sandstorms in the 1960s, suffering from nearly eight months of dusty weather every year.

Sea buckthorn plants were introduced to the county in 1964, and were widely planted a year later. After more than five decades of relentless efforts, a continuous belt of sea buckthorn forest now stretches over 40 kilometers across the valley, covering an area exceeding 50 square kilometers.

The sea buckthorn forest of Longzi County was recognised by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) as the largest one of its kind in 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows a sea buckthorn forest at a sea buckthorn ecological park in Longzi County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. With an average elevation of over 3,800 meters, Longzi County is noted for its frigid and arid climate. The river valley of Longzi was still barren and plagued by severe sandstorms in the 1960s, suffering from nearly eight months of dusty weather every year.

An elderly woman, one of the first local growers of sea buckthorn plants, strolls at a sea buckthorn ecological park in Longzi County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 20, 2025. With an average elevation of over 3,800 meters, Longzi County is noted for its frigid and arid climate. The river valley of Longzi was still barren and plagued by severe sandstorms in the 1960s, suffering from nearly eight months of dusty weather every year.

People enjoy the play of a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument at a sea buckthorn ecological park in Longzi County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 20, 2025. With an average elevation of over 3,800 meters, Longzi County is noted for its frigid and arid climate. The river valley of Longzi was still barren and plagued by severe sandstorms in the 1960s, suffering from nearly eight months of dusty weather every year.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows the sea buckthorn forest recognised by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) as the largest one of its kind in Longzi County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. With an average elevation of over 3,800 meters, Longzi County is noted for its frigid and arid climate. The river valley of Longzi was still barren and plagued by severe sandstorms in the 1960s, suffering from nearly eight months of dusty weather every year.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows people visiting a sea buckthorn ecological park in Longzi County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. With an average elevation of over 3,800 meters, Longzi County is noted for its frigid and arid climate. The river valley of Longzi was still barren and plagued by severe sandstorms in the 1960s, suffering from nearly eight months of dusty weather every year.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows a sea buckthorn ecological park and a view of Longzi County in Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. With an average elevation of over 3,800 meters, Longzi County is noted for its frigid and arid climate. The river valley of Longzi was still barren and plagued by severe sandstorms in the 1960s, suffering from nearly eight months of dusty weather every year.

