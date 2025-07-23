Exploring growing yak industry in Ngari Prefecture, Xizang

Ecns.cn) 14:55, July 23, 2025

Photo take on July 22, 2025 shows a herd of yaks in a wetland near Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

In recent years, Hor Township established a specialized cooperative for yak breeding. Grazing areas are allocated based on local natural conditions, and yak milk is processed and sold. In 2023, the cooperative generated a total annual income of over 600,000 yuan (about $82,700), increasing the per capita income of herders by more than 20,000 yuan.

Photo take on July 22, 2025 shows a herd of yaks in a wetland near Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo take on July 22, 2025 shows a herd of yaks in a wetland near Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo take on July 22, 2025 shows a herd of yaks in a wetland near Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)