Panchen Rinpoche conducts Buddhist, social activities in Xizang's Qamdo, Nagqu
Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visits a resident's home at a local village in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 23, 2025. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visited the cities of Qamdo and Nagqu in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region from July 7 to 23, attending a series of religious activities and carrying out social research. (Photo by Chogo/Xinhua)
Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visits a Tibetan medicine company in Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 13, 2025. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visited the cities of Qamdo and Nagqu in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region from July 7 to 23, attending a series of religious activities and carrying out social research. (Photo by Chogo/Xinhua)
Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visits Zongang Temple in Zongang County of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2025. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po visited the cities of Qamdo and Nagqu in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region from July 7 to 23, attending a series of religious activities and carrying out social research. (Photo by Chogo/Xinhua)
