From barren to blooming: Village in N China's Inner Mongolia sees prosperity in tourism and agriculture

Soft sandy beaches, shimmering waters, and blazing sunshine — sceneries typical of coastal cities can now be seen in a small village in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The village, named Gaogenyingzi and located in Ulanhot city, is where this coastal-like leisure experience can be found. Along a section of its riverbend, a water park now stands on a former dumping site. The water park, called Shenjunwan ecological experience area, features both entertainment facilities and dining services. Since it began operation in June 2020, the water park has recorded about 500,000 tourist visits and generated over 6 million yuan (about $835,800) in tourism income.

Not far away from the water park lies a high-standard facility agriculture park, covering an area of 65,000 square meters. Inside its greenhouses, clusters of passion fruits gleam under the sun-drenched roof. It's just one fine example of how southern fruits are cultivated in northern soil. It not only enriches dietary offerings but also creates job opportunities for local communities.

The deep integration of agriculture and tourism generates more than 3 million yuan for the village annually, allowing locals to embrace a more fulfilling life right at their doorsteps.

