Scenery of grassland and lakes in Xilingol, north China
This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of a grassland and lakes in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows a river running through a grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of a grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows a river running through a grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Small township in N China's Inner Mongolia draws visitors from across the country
- Nadam Fair opens in Xilinhot, China's Inner Mongolia
- China finds new type of rare earth in Inner Mongolia
- China's Yakeshi integrates forestry development with tourism
- Scenery of grassland in Xilingol League, China's Inner Mongolia
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.