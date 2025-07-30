Scenery of grassland and lakes in Xilingol, north China

Xinhua) 11:03, July 30, 2025

This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of a grassland and lakes in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of a grassland in Xilingol, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows a river running through a grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of a grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

This aerial photo taken with a mobile phone shows a river running through a grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

