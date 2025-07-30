Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol of waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 13:07, July 30, 2025

FUZHOU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Fujian coast guard conducted a routine law enforcement patrol in the waters near Kinmen on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for a regional bureau of China Coast Guard.

Zhu Anqing, spokesperson for the East China Sea Bureau of the China Coast Guard, said that since July, the Fujian coast guard has organized fleet formations to continuously strengthen law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen, while also carrying out special law enforcement operations related to the summer fishing moratorium.

These measures have effectively enhanced maritime controls in relevant waters, safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests as well as the lives and property of Chinese fishermen, including those from the Taiwan region, and have strongly maintained normal navigation and operational order in the Xiamen-Kinmen maritime area.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)