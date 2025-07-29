Emerging consumer trends bring summer nights to life

People's Daily Online) 14:54, July 29, 2025

In recent years, various forms of nighttime consumption, including dining, shopping, travel, and entertainment, have continued to emerge, continuously injecting new vitality into the nighttime economy.

The Zhejiang Cultural Center in east China's Zhejiang Province recently opened a range of night classes for learners to choose from, with the most popular ones being fully booked shortly after registration opened. It offers free basic courses, such as singing, calligraphy, and dance, as well as advanced classes that charge a fee. Each advanced class has a limited number of spots, and professional teachers are invited to give lectures on subjects such as calligraphy.

Tourists take bamboo rafts at a scenic area in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

In other regions, night school classes are also gaining popularity. For example, the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, Zhejiang offers courses on cloisonné, or copper padding thread weaving enamel, a traditional Chinese handicraft, and pottery making. Meanwhile, a night school in east China's Shandong Province provides classes on artificial intelligence (AI).

Why are night school classes so popular among young people?

"The classes are taught by professional instructors and offer in-depth content. Plus, I can avoid the summer heat while learning," said Li, a student taking evening classes at the Zhejiang Cultural Center.

Courses on short video editing, AI applications, and spoken English help young professionals enhance their skills at work, while classes on wine making and latte art allow them to unwind and enjoy life.

At Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Shanghai, the animals become more active as the evening cools. On July 15, the park launched a night tour program to offer visitors a unique experience. Tourists can take a sightseeing vehicle to observe the animals up close. Zoos in other places also offer night tour programs to help tourists explore the night life of animals.

"Animals are more relaxed at night, allowing visitors to experience their true wild charm," said director of the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. The director added that the animals enjoy staying "on duty" at night because of the cooler temperatures and their preference for roaming freely around the zoo rather than returning to their shelters early. On the short-video platform Douyin, videos of nighttime zoo visits have been viewed 4.72 million times.

Cycling on summer nights brings joy and relaxation to many enthusiasts. In Beijing's Mentougou district, the route from the Tangu business center to Jietai Temple has become a popular choice for cyclists. Spanning about 8 kilometers, with over 90 percent consisting of mountain roads, the route takes less than an hour to complete and offers stunning scenery along the way.

On Douyin, users are enthusiastically posting short videos to share their night cycling experiences. As of 7 p.m. on July 22, videos under the hashtag "Summer isn't complete without the joy of night cycling" had racked up 45.91 million views.

"I started night cycling just to lose weight, but I soon discovered it's amazing for easing anxiety," said a rider who recently took up the hobby.

Night rides often cover 10 kilometers or more, meaning that riders need to refuel, and their bikes and gear require regular upkeep. This demand has fueled new consumption trends around night cycling. Along the route from the Tangu business center to Jietai Temple, new cycling service points have become a favorite among riders, providing one-stop amenities like showers, gear shops, and bike repair services.

