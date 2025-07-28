China to promote consumption of agricultural products

Xinhua) 09:59, July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday released a set of guidelines to boost consumption of agricultural products, with efforts to optimize supply and stimulate demand.

These guidelines, jointly issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and nine other government departments, urge efforts to make the most effective use of the supply of green and high-quality agricultural products to meet multi-tiered consumer demands.

The guidelines specifically outline measures to elevate standards for green, organic, geographically indicated and certified products, promote quality evaluation and grading, develop new-type processed goods and innovate local specialty foods.

Regarding circulation innovation, the guidelines focus on better aligning production, supply and marketing -- while broadening offline sales channels, with detailed arrangements for creating festival and exhibition platforms, enriching consumption scenarios, leveraging e-commerce advantages and promoting inter-regional cooperation.

Efforts will be made to advance the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism to create new consumption spaces and stimulate synergy between domestic and international consumer markets, according to the guidelines.

