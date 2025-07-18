China's trade-in programs boost consumption: minister

Xinhua) 13:05, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Sales revenue under trade-in programs in China has surpassed 2.9 trillion yuan (about 405.6 billion U.S. dollars) as of the end of June, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told a press conference on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)