Home>>
China's trade-in programs boost consumption: minister
(Xinhua) 13:05, July 18, 2025
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Sales revenue under trade-in programs in China has surpassed 2.9 trillion yuan (about 405.6 billion U.S. dollars) as of the end of June, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told a press conference on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Consumption contributes 60 pct annually to China's economic growth since 2021: official
- World Youth Development Forum highlights youth role in green consumption
- Chinese state councilor calls for expanded services consumption, safeguarded livelihoods
- China's consumer prices rebound amid pro-consumption policies
- Booming theme parks highlight China's tourism, consumption potential
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.