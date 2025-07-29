Cat-themed boats offer playful rafting experience to visitors to Guilin, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:31, July 29, 2025

Photo shows Miaomiao wharf, a riverside dock named after a nearby mountain that resembles a crouching kitten, in Yangshuo county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Zhanghui)

"Boji boats," a new kind of bamboo winnowing tray-shaped boats with cat motifs, are winning the hearts of tourists in Yangshuo county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

These vividly painted, cat-themed boats are making waves at Miaomiao wharf, a riverside dock named after a nearby mountain that resembles a crouching kitten.

Gliding through the calm, crystal-clear waters of the local riverway in Yangshuo, the bamboo-woven boats offer a charming way to enjoy the area's natural scenery.

Dressed in cat-themed outfits, boatmen expertly paddle the lightweight vessels, creating a serene and picturesque experience for passengers, who can reach out to feel the cool river water.

But the fun doesn't stop with a gentle ride. For thrill-seekers, the experience can shift from tranquil to exhilarating with a spinning ride.

Boatmen dressed in cat-themed outfits paddle "Boji boats," a new kind of bamboo winnowing tray-shaped boats with cat motifs, on a river in Yangshuo county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Zhanghui)

By rhythmically rocking the boats and paddling in a specific motion, the boatmen make the skiffs whirl rapidly on the water, sending up playful splashes and making everything around seem like it's spinning—a dynamic way to enjoy the natural beauty of Guilin.

This innovative offering adds to Guilin's already diverse lineup of river adventures.

Offering a wide range of tourist experiences, from the poetic, slow-paced bamboo rafting on the Yulong River to adrenaline-fueled kayaking on the Longjing River and the "easy rafting experience for the faint-hearted" at Mao'er Mountain, Guilin has long been a hub for water-based tourism.

The addition of river drifting in "Boji boats" further broadens the appeal, offering something new for tourists of all ages and interests.

Originating in Southeast Asia, the bamboo winnowing tray-shaped boats are traditionally handwoven from bamboo strips and coated with waterproof paint. Their natural look, light weight, and maneuverability make them ideal for navigating narrow streams and shallow areas inaccessible to conventional boats.

By virtue of their unique design and function, these boats have transformed into a trendy tourist experience enjoying great popularity in Southeast Asia.

Aside from the colorful "Maomao boats," bright willow leaf-shaped boats are also in the spotlight at Miaomiao wharf.

Photo shows boatmen and tourists rowing colorful willow leaf-shaped boats on a river in Yangshuo county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Fang Yu)

According to Zhu Zhigang, general manager of a company behind the tourism services at Miaomiao wharf, the site currently operates 20 "Boji boats" and 18 "willow leaf boats."

"We offer both relaxing scenic rides and thrilling spinning experiences. On the 'willow leaf boats,' tourists can even join in on water fights for extra fun," Zhu said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)