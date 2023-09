We Are China

Guilin makes outdoor sports new name card for tourism

Xinhua) 09:34, September 07, 2023

A child rock-climbs in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

The city of Guilin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is famous for its impressive Karst landscapes. It was among the first batch of Chinese cities open to foreign visitors.

Relying on its abundant tourism resources, Guilin City has integrated the sports industry into local scenic areas and made outdoor sports a new name card for tourism.

Guilin stands out as it gives full play to ecological advantages by integrating tourism and sports resources and taking the path of green development.

Contestants compete in a cross-country challenge in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Tourists paddle on a river in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

An enthusiast rock-climbs in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Enthusiasts ride bicycles in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Tourists explore a cave in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Enthusiasts ride bicycles in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Enthusiasts conduct deep water soloing in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

A tourist prepares to parasail with a coach in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

