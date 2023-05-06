'Golden dragon' cruises along Yulong River

(People's Daily App) 14:38, May 06, 2023

A 'golden dragon' consisting of bamboo rafts floats and cruises along the Yulong River, a tributary of the Lijiang River in Yangshuo county, Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The parade of rafts celebrates the festival of Sanyuesan, literally "the third day of the third lunar month.," which fell on April 22 this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)